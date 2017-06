TONIGHT AT 7:30…WHITE PLAINS WEEK ON THE TEACHER CONTRACT, THE COUNTY’S SERVICE CONSOLIDATION CONFERENCE AND MORE COUNTYWIDE ON VERIZON FIOS CH. 45 AND IN WHITE PLAINS, ALTICE-CABLEVISION CHANNEL 76

JIM BENEROFE

JOHN BAILEY

PETER KATZ

ON

THE WHITE PLAINS TEACHERS NEW 2 YEAR CONTRACT

THE BATTLING ROBOCALLS ON THE MAYORAL RACE

SCAMS AND CRIMES AGAINST THE ELDERLY TO WATCH FOR

TRUMP THE PRESIDENT– THE EXCLUSIVE WEEKLY REPORT

ROB ASTORINO TRIES TO BELL THE CATS–CREATING A COUNTY SHARED-SERVICES PLAN FOR THE GOVERNOR

SEE IT FRIDAY AT 7:30 AND MONDAY AT 7 ON

WHITE PLAINS ALTICE-CABLEVISION CHANNEL 76

COUNTYWIDE ON VERIZON FIOS CHANNEL 45

AND ON THE INTERNET AT

www.whiteplainsweek.com

and

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

16 YEARS WESTCHESTER’S MOST RESPECTED NEWS PROGRAM