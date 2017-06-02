GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO FORMS UNITED STATES CLIMATE ALLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON STATE

Dear Friend,

Yesterday, the White House announced the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Accord, a global agreement between more than 190 countries meant to protect our climate.

Climate change is real and won’t be wished away by denial. This pollution is a plague on our planet and a threat to our children’s future.

Regardless of Washington’s action, New York remains committed to meeting the standards of the Paris Accord.

That’s why, along with California and Washington State, I have announced the formation of the United States Climate Alliance, a coalition that will act as a forum to sustain and strengthen existing climate programs and implement new programs to reduce carbon emissions from all sectors of the economy.

I have announced a $1.65 billion investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency - the largest ever procurement of renewable energy – and a measure that combined with our earlier efforts will create 40,000 jobs by 2020.

This commitment builds on the investments we have already begun to make, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, and generating 50% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and investing in offshore wind projects to power 1.25 million homes – the largest commitment in U.S. history.

As the federal government abdicates its responsibility — at the expense of our environment and economy — I refuse to abandon New York’s climate goals.

