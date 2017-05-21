DRAGON COASTER RIDES AGAIN! COUNTY EXECUTIVE ASTORINO OPENS PLAYLAND. PROMISES 5 NEW RIDES IN 2 YEARS. LEGISLATOR PARKER SAYS POOL WILL BE RETAINED AND STANDARD AMUSEMENTS ACCEPTS THAT.WILL LOCATE CATERING FACILITY ELSEWHERE IN PARK

WP_20170520_11_40_46_Pro

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE ROBERT P. ASTORINO ARRIVES ON RECONDITIONED 1927 PLAYLAND FIRE TRUCK TO BEGIN THE PLAYLAND OPENING DAY RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY

WPCNR PLAYLAND GO-ROUND. By John F. Bailey.May 21, 2017:

WP_20170520_11_44_09_Pro

The County Executive is introduced by Kathleen O’Connor, Deputy Commissioner of Recreation and Parks. Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett is at left.  Mr. Astorino, speaking for about a minute, said today marked the start of the Playland of the Future,in two years five new rides were going to be installed by the county partner, Standard Amusements, which was not represented on the dais.  On display was the preliminary plan for development of the park (shown in last picture)

WP_20170520_10_51_17_Pro

WP_20170520_11_53_07_Pro

CROWD SURGES IN TO ENJOY THE RIDES AS COUNTY EXECUTIVE ASTORINO COMPLETES CUTTING THE RIBBON TO OPEN THE 2017 SEASON. Hundreds of paying customers showed up under threatening skies for the opening, including busloads and groups of invited guests.

 

WP_20170520_11_58_01_Pro

County Legislator Kay Parker told WPCNR the timetable for Standard Amusements and its first payment to the county to accept the management of the Park, (a $60 MILLION upgrade with Standard investing $30 Million and the County, $30 Million) in partnership with Westchester County is December 31. She noted that the pool/ catering facility matter Ms. Parker told WPCNR that Standard Amusements informed the County Parks Recreation Committee May 1 that the Standard was agreeable to moving the planned catering facility Standard wants to build to another location in the park, and would not object to the county keeping the pool. Parker said the only hurdle left holding up Standard Amusements concluding accepting the agreement with the County to clear before concluding the Standard Amusements-Westchester County partnership is the City of Rye possible of appeal of the  court decision denying the city “standing,” to determine final alterations to the park. Parker told WPCNR she did not know at this time whether City of Rye was preparing an appeal. She said Rye had six months to file. She said the County Legislature had allocated $10 Million to refurbish the Playland pool.

WP_20170520_12_39_42_Pro

Squeals and shrieks and the roar of steel on steel drifted across the Playland landscape as the 1929 Dragon Coaster thrilled a new generation of thrill-seekers.

WP_20170520_12_01_52_Pro

THE PLAYLAND EXPRESS AT KIDDIELAND was packed as WPCNR’s favorite ride was back on schedule.

