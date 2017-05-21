WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE ROBERT P. ASTORINO ARRIVES ON RECONDITIONED 1927 PLAYLAND FIRE TRUCK TO BEGIN THE PLAYLAND OPENING DAY RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY
WPCNR PLAYLAND GO-ROUND. By John F. Bailey.May 21, 2017:
The County Executive is introduced by Kathleen O’Connor, Deputy Commissioner of Recreation and Parks. Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett is at left. Mr. Astorino, speaking for about a minute, said today marked the start of the Playland of the Future,in two years five new rides were going to be installed by the county partner, Standard Amusements, which was not represented on the dais. On display was the preliminary plan for development of the park (shown in last picture)
CROWD SURGES IN TO ENJOY THE RIDES AS COUNTY EXECUTIVE ASTORINO COMPLETES CUTTING THE RIBBON TO OPEN THE 2017 SEASON. Hundreds of paying customers showed up under threatening skies for the opening, including busloads and groups of invited guests.
County Legislator Kay Parker told WPCNR the timetable for Standard Amusements and its first payment to the county to accept the management of the Park, (a $60 MILLION upgrade with Standard investing $30 Million and the County, $30 Million) in partnership with Westchester County is December 31. She noted that the pool/ catering facility matter Ms. Parker told WPCNR that Standard Amusements informed the County Parks Recreation Committee May 1 that the Standard was agreeable to moving the planned catering facility Standard wants to build to another location in the park, and would not object to the county keeping the pool. Parker said the only hurdle left holding up Standard Amusements concluding accepting the agreement with the County to clear before concluding the Standard Amusements-Westchester County partnership is the City of Rye possible of appeal of the court decision denying the city “standing,” to determine final alterations to the park. Parker told WPCNR she did not know at this time whether City of Rye was preparing an appeal. She said Rye had six months to file. She said the County Legislature had allocated $10 Million to refurbish the Playland pool.
Squeals and shrieks and the roar of steel on steel drifted across the Playland landscape as the 1929 Dragon Coaster thrilled a new generation of thrill-seekers.
THE PLAYLAND EXPRESS AT KIDDIELAND was packed as WPCNR’s favorite ride was back on schedule.