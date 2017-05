The White Plains High School Varsity Softball Team

PINK OUT GAME

Come out and cheer on the White Plains HS Varsity Softball Team

as they play in their

Annual Strike Out Cancer Pink Out Game on Wednesday, May 3rd at 4:30pm

on the high school field (North Street entrance).

Raffle tickets will be sold.

Raffle to Benefit

SUSAN G. KOMEN FOUNDATION

Last year they raised $750!