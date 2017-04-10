Salvation Army Honors Gianta’ Harry Carson and Barbara Vrooman in 125TH Anniversary Gala April 20 at The Crowne

WPCNR WEST SIDE STORY. From The Salvation Army. April 10, 2017:

The Salvation Army White Plains Corp is holding its 125th anniversary Gala Thursday , April 20, 2017, 6:30PM to 9:00PM at the White Plains Crowne Plaza Hotel, 66 Hale Avenue, White Plain s, NY.

This year’s honorees are NY Giant Legend and Pro Football Hall of Farner Harry Carson and Local Community  Volunteer  Barbara Vrooman.

The Corps’ Inaugural Gala titled “Remembering Our Past,  Reshaping  Our  Future” celebrates  the Salvation Army  White Plains’  storied  history  and current  commitment  of assistance to all of the City’s residents and  Public Safety  Personnel.  In that spirit,  the Corp selected to highlight and commemorate these two worthy individuals Harry Carson and Barbara Vrooman  for their own noted charitable  activities  and energetic actions in aiding others.

Gala tickets are $125.00 per person. A special limited edition keepsake journal is being prepared for this monumental event with listings beginning at $25.00. There will also be a silent auction  that evening.

 

 

