WHITE HOUSE COMMENTS ON SYRIA

WPCNR 1600 DAILY. FROM THE WHITE HOUSE. APRIL 7, 2017:
President Donald J. Trump calls on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria – and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types. We ask for God’s wisdom as we face the challenges of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded, and for the souls of those who have passed. And we hope that as long as America stands for justice, then peace will – in the end – prevail.
- 10:30AM: President Trump leads an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping
- 2:35PM: President Trump has a working luncheon with President Xi Jinping
Statement by President Trump on Syria.
President Trump participates in the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride.
President Trump Proclaims April 7, 2017, as Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A.
President Trump Proclaims April 7, 2017, as Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A.
President Donald Trump receives a briefing on a military strike on Syria from his National Security team, including a video teleconference with Secretary of Defense, Gen. James Mattis, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, on Thursday April 6, 2017, in a secured location. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
EDITORS NOTE: For security purposes items in this photo have been blurred out.
Vice President Mike Pence to Travel to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Hawaii.
Vice President Mike Pence to Travel to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Hawaii.
Read yesterday's press gaggle with Sean Spicer aboard Air Force One here. Read the press briefing by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster here.
