GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO’S MESSAGE ON THE REPUBLICAN WITHDRAWAL OF THEIR LEGISLATION TO REPEAL OBAMA CARE

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Governor’s Office. March 24, 2017:

With President Donald Trump’s announcement Friday afternoon that the bill to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act was being withdrawn due to a lack of votes to pass it in the House of Representatives, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued this message:

Dear friend,

This week, Washington showed the people of this nation a disgusting display of government at its worst.



We saw Members of Congress openly bribe one-another at the expense of their own constituents, racing each other to decimate New York’s healthcare system while attempting to ram through a piece of legislation that would jeopardize the healthcare of 24 million people and supported by only 17 percent of Americans.



Some Republican Members of Congress apparently forgot who put them there in the first place. So let me remind them: you are elected to fight for your constituents – not hurt them.

For the first time in my life, I witnessed New York elected officials pound their chest proudly while cutting nearly $7 billion in funding for the people they serve, tripping over themselves to cut taxes for millionaires while simultaneously cutting healthcare services for seniors, women, and the disabled and killing jobs across the state.

This bill appears to be on life support for now – it should be killed once and for all.



Republican leadership may have counted on the complexity of the issue to confuse the debate, but at the end of the day it’s actually quite simple. This Congress tried to play the people of this nation for a fool – they were wrong, and they lost.

Andrew