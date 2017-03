THIS WEEK ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD–JOHN McNELLIS ON GETTING STARTED AS A DEVELOPER IN TODAY’S MARKET ON THE INTERNET

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

JOHN MCNELLIS

AUTHOR OF THE BEST SELLER

“MAKING IT IN REAL ESTATE

STARTING OUT AS A DEVELOPER”

KEYNOTE SPEAKER OF LAST WEEK’S URBAN LAND INSTITUTE MEETING in WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA

SEE HIM NOW  WORLDWIDE ON YOUTUBE

AT

https://youtu.be/dWMjCa6CGSM

OR

www.whiteplainsweek.com

(Check People To Head program list, and click on the download)

OR

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

ON STARTING OUT

HOW TO GROW YOUR REAL ESTATE SUCCESSFULLY

THE PERSONALITY IT TAKES TO BE SUCCESSFUL

THE MISSTEPS

THE STEPS THAT HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL FOR HIM

THE KIND OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT YOU SHOULD LOOK FOR

THIS PROGRAM MAY ALSO BE SEEN ON WHITE PLAINS TELEVISION AT 7 PM TONIGHT ON ALTICE CABLEVISION CHANNEL 76

AND COUNTYWIDE ON VERIZON FIOS CHANNEL 45