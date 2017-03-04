FIREFIGHTERS HAMMER OUT NEW CONTRACT WITH CITY. COUNCIL SET APPROVE PARITY WITH POLICE ON WAGES, RANDOM DRUG TESTING, 100% HEALTH CARE FOR THOSE HIRED BEFORE July 1, 1995

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE.By John F. Bailey March 4, 2017:

The White Plains Professional Firefighters Union # 274, without a contract for 1 and 1/2 years with the city has won an agreement from the city.

If their members have ratified the contract (it was supposed to be ratified by the union by this morning), the firefighters will have won retroactive wage increases of 2% for 2015-16, 2% in 2016-17, and a 2-1/2% wage increase in 2017-2018 achieving parity with the police department.

According to the agreement, those hired on or after July 1, will receive in addition to their salary, longevity payments of 3% plus $350 after 10 years of service in the force, and 4% plus $350 after 15 years payment beginning July 1st each year following when the firefighter becomes eligble.

The White Plains Firefighters agreed to the new city policy of random drug testing for possible use of controlled substances (including marijuana) as defined by Section 220(5) of New York Penal Law, and marijuana, as it is defined in Section 220(6).

Not every firefighter will be tested, since selection of who is tested will be determined by computer. There is no indication in the material outlining the drug testing of whether management can test a firefighter on suspicion of drug use.

As the Police won back 100% Health Care benefits for retired and retiring officers hired before July 1, 1995, the firefighters received this benefit back in their new contract. The police won this restoration after suing the city over the city policy of requiring retirees to pay 15% of their health care. Albert Pirro took the police case and in the legal proceeding the city declined to pursue after the judge ruled in the police favor.

The new contract is retroactive to July 1, 2015 and expires in 15 months. So all unions, WPCNR believes will be back in negotiations a year from now.

City and Union Officials have been contacted for comment.