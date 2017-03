COMMON COUNCIL

SPECIAL MEETING

MARCH 2, 2017

7:30 PM

PUBLIC SCOPING OUTLINE REVIEW FOR THEDRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT (DEIS) ON THE PETITION TO:

“A” AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE

TO ESTABLISH A NEW ZONING DISTRICT

“PLANNED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT” AND

“B” AMEND THE ZONING MAP TO CHANGE ZONING CLASSIFICATION OF A 16.09 ACRE PARCEL AT 52 NORTH BROADWAY

FROM RM-1.5 TO “PLANNED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT” DISTRICT