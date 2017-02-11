ELMSFORD MAN CONVICTED OF MURDER AND ATTEMPTED MURDER

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Office of the Westchester District Attorney. February 11, 2017:

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that Dontae Degree (DOB 09/26/1986) of 57 Town Green Drive, Elmsford New York, was found guilty today after a jury trial before Judge Barbara Zambelli of:

one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a class “A” Felony,

one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class “B” Felony,

one count of Assault in the First Degree, a class “B” Felony and

one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” Felony.

On August 25, 2015 at approximately 1:35 p.m., several gunshots rang out in front of 127 Morningside Avenue in Yonkers. A Yonkers Police Officer who was nearby raced to the location and discovered two men who had been shot sitting in the front seats of a Hyundai Sonata.

Degree crept up behind the car occupied by his victims and fired multiple shots at them.

Kenneth Hill who was sitting in the front passenger seat was killed. Roylin Fairclough was seriously injured but survived.

Hill was shot in the head, neck and spinal cord. Fairclough was shot in the head, right shoulder and back. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Yonkers Police commenced an investigation. The defendant was arrested on October 19,2015 and was remanded.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30, 2017.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

Deputy District Attorney Timothy Ward and Assistant District Attorney James Bavero of the Superior Court Trial Division are prosecuting the case.