AS ONE OF ITS FIRST OFFICIAL ACTIONS, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REMOVES ALL MENTION OF THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION FROM THE WHITE HOUSE WEBSITE. RECORDS, PREVIOUS INFORMATION IS GONE.

WPCNR TRUMP THE PRESIDENT. JANUARY 20, 2017:

PETER KATZ in attempt to register for White House Press Credentials advises that “As of 2:28 pm, all mention of Pres. Obama has been removed from the White House website.

No record of what happened before Trump took office; I thought it was the PEOPLE’S business.

All news releases, videos, photos, pending legislation, from Obama are gone.

Press Office pages are empty. No way to request credentials. What appear

to be pages from Trump campaign website have been posted to represent policies.”

You may see the “clean slate” for yourself by going to www.whitehouse.gov