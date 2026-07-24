JULY 24 — TIME IS RUNNING OUT ON TEMPORARY STATUS DESIGNATION

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STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL ON IMPENDING EXPIRATION OF TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS

“For centuries, New York has been a refuge for people fleeing violence, persecution and instability. Generation after generation, they have strengthened our communities, grown our economy and helped define the character of our state. Our Haitian community proudly carries that tradition forward every day.

“Temporary Protected Status exists because people should not be forced back into danger. As dangerous conditions persist in Haiti and other TPS-designated countries, the White House must reverse course.

No administration should knowingly send law-abiding people back into harm’s way when the law provides a path to protect them.”