JUNE 30– SENATOR GILLEBRAND: BIRTHRITE CITIZENSHIP UPHELDBY SUPREME COURT

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GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON SUPREME COURT BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP RULING

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement on the Supreme Court upholding birthright citizenship:

“Today, the Supreme Court did what the Constitution has demanded for more than 150 years: it affirmed that children born on American soil are American citizens. This is a victory for the rule of law, for the Fourteenth Amendment, and for hundreds of thousands of families across New York and this country.

“The president tried to rewrite the Constitution with the stroke of a pen. The Court told him he could not.

“Had this order taken effect, children born in our hospitals, in our communities, and on our soil could have been denied the basic recognition of their citizenship in the only country they have ever known. The principle the Court upheld today is simple and it is sacred.

“This is a sound rejection of this administration’s lawless overreach, and it should serve as a reminder that our system of checks and balances still holds. But the fight to protect immigrant families and the rule of law is far from over. I will keep fighting in the Senate and alongside New Yorkers to defend the Constitution and the values that make this country worth believing in.”