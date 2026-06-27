JUNE 27—HUZZAH! FOR WPHS CLASS OF ’26 GRADUATES

The White Plains High School Class of 2026 crossed the stage at Westchester County Center Thursday evening to officially graduate from high school and begin their next chapter. The commencement ceremony was marked by hundreds of proud family members and friends cheering on the 567 graduates.

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The 129th annual Graduation Exercises began with a joint welcome from co-presidents of student government, Deya Allen and Neela Older. They reflected on their time in the White Plains City Public Schools, all leading up to this moment.

“After four years of studying, making friends, performing and finding new interests, I think we can speak on behalf of our class when I say we found ourselves, and a home, in White Plains,” said Deya.

In a bilingual speech, suited for the diverse student population of the high school, Principal Emerly Martinez recalled the legacy of former Superintendent Carrol Johnson, who led one of the first voluntary desegregation plans in the nation. Today, Dr. Johnson’s legacy lives on through the diversity that can be seen in White Plains schools every day, including classrooms where more than one language is spoken.

“Your story did not begin four years ago,” said Mr. Martinez. “It began long before that, shaped by the schools, the people, the community that brought you here. And in White Plains, that story connects to something larger, a long-standing belief in the power of public education to bring people together.”

Mr. Martinez touted the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 as well as cautioning them that the time moves fast and to make the most of their opportunities.

“My hope is that you leave here not only prepared academically but prepared to engage the world with openness and respect,” he said. “You do not need to agree with everyone you meet, but you do need curiosity over judgment and respect over division. Carry forward what White Plains has shown for generations: that community is something we choose, we build together.”

Salutatorian Eliana Lieber connected the Class of 2026’s educational journey to a foundation, akin to the foundation beneath the skyline of New York City or the shifting skyline of the rapidly developing White Plains. The entire class has built their foundation, and now they will continue their development after graduation.

“The skyline around us will continue to grow and shift, as will our futures,” said Eliana. “We don’t know what comes next in our chapters. But we know that our foundation is solid, and we know that we have what it takes to support and be supported by the beautiful city around us. Thank you and congratulations to everyone.”

Valedictorian Nathan Beck highlighted a parable of a farmer who, through life-changing events seemingly good and bad, never made judgments on his life. When his neighbors commented on how lucky or unlucky he was, he just said “maybe.” Instead of making snap-judgements on their lives, Nathan urged the Class of 2026 to just live their lives since no one knows what will happen in the future.

“The stuff that ended up mattering most, the stuff that made us, us, wasn’t the stuff on the schedule. It was everything in between, and most of it, you can’t predict,” said Nathan. “Eighth grade me had no idea he’d be standing here. Zero. That kid couldn’t have imagined any of this. Not the people, not the moments, not even this version of himself. And if eighth grade me was that wrong about the future, then I think it’s safe to say, we have no idea what’s going to come next. And I mean that in the best possible way.”

Following a joint statement of appreciation from class co-presidents Eliana Liber and Alejandro Reluzco, the White Plains High School Symphony Orchestra played a song before an address to the graduates by Board of Education President Rosemarie Eller.

“This class has demonstrated resilience, excellence, and an ability to find joy while lifting one another up,” said Board President Eller. “You give us hope that our future will be bright because of the contributions you will make. As you navigate the next steps of your life, remember to use your voice. Stand up for what is right. Don’t be afraid to engage in difficult conversations. They will strengthen you and prepare you for the challenges ahead.”

Principal Emerly Martinez then presented the graduates to Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca, certifying that they have met the requirements for graduation. Dr. Ricca echoed his sentiment that the students were ready and well-prepared from their time in White Plains schools.

“I think you’re fully prepared to lead us into the future,” said Dr. Ricca. “I think that you have the capability and skill set required to continue to learn, grow and improve, and make our world better. I believe in you. I think that you learned to be kind, I think that you learned to be inquisitive, dedicated and proud.”

Dr. Ricca officially accepted the graduates, and diplomas were presented to the students.

Students smiled and let out a sigh of relief as they crossed the stage and became graduates. Students from Rochambeau Alternative High School also graduated as a part of the Class of 2026. Graduates then tossed their caps in the air and began a night of celebration with their families and friends.

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