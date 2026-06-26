JUNE 26 — MOVIN’ ON UP!

Rising ninth-grade students from Highlands Middle School took a big step on their educational path at the Westchester County Center Thursday afternoon, finishing their middle school journeys and moving up to high school. Five-hundred and eight students from the Highlands Class of 2026 were recognized as eighth grade graduates.

Click here to view the photo gallery!

Interim Principal Joseph Spero, referencing the New York Knicks and their championship run, challenged the students to be confident. He explained how these students remind him of the championship team.

“For you, as soon-to-be ninth graders, the lessons, although simple, are very profound.

One, if you believe in yourself, it doesn’t matter who else does or does not believe in you. Two, when the game seems over, sometimes it’s just beginning. Three, if you work well with others, anything can be accomplished. And four, don’t let anyone else define what you’re capable of. Only you can determine your ceiling.”

Mr. Spero also pointed out the wheelchair, left in place for former student GianRaul Moreno Olivo, who passed away earlier in the year. GianRaul was one of the 508 students listed on the program as a graduate of Highlands.

Sophia Reinoso Medina, representing the Highlands Student Organization, spoke of her memories from early days of school at Eastview Middle School and Highlands Middle School.

“These are all memories that are usually forgotten,” she said. “But it is these kinds of minor events that led us here. All of us united at the County Center, to transition into a new, promising environment. I want you to look around. Take in this moment. Remember it and share it. We’ve gone through so much together and there’s still so much more to come.”

Mathew Cuenca Serrano, also representing the Highlands Student Organization, talked about how the past has prepared them to enter high school.

“We already know how to adapt to a non-familiar environment. You know how to bounce back, how to make new friends, and how to balance our time. As we leave middle school behind … Do not be afraid of the chances in high school. Embrace them. We already have shown what we are, so we know how to go. And, I have no doubt that over the next four years, every single one of us is going to absolutely grow. Let us make it our best years.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph L. Ricca talked about opportunities for the students as they become freshmen.

“New beginnings are opportunities, and they’re really pleasant. In fact, every day will bring new opportunities, new academic challenges to pursue, new friendships to make, old friendships maybe to repair or bolster, new faculty and staff members to work with, new opportunities to explore. Every day, every new beginning is an opportunity.”

A video tribute, created by the Video Production Club, played to a chorus of laughs as students remembered the moments leading up to their moving up. Students then received their certificates, officially becoming high schoolers.