JUNE 26—Westchester County Board of Legislators Affordability and Economic Development Task Force Holds First Meeting- PLANS LISTENING TOUR

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The Westchester County Board of Legislators’ new Affordability and Economic Development Task Force held its first meeting Thursday, bringing together leaders from a broad range of sectors to tackle financial pressures straining Westchester residents and businesses.

The Board created the task force in April to develop concrete, actionable policy recommendations that will make Westchester more affordable, support local businesses, and improve County residents’ quality of life.

The inaugural meeting, led by Task Force Chair Legislator Colin D. Smith, focused on setting priorities for the group’s work, including housing, childcare, workforce development, transportation, tourism, education, sustainability, and support for small businesses.

Board Chairman Vedat Gashi (D–New Castle, Ossining, Somers, Yorktown) said,

“Families and businesses across Westchester are facing significant financial pressures. This task force reflects our commitment to finding real-world solutions that can make a difference. There’s a lot to be done, and our first meeting represents a strong start. We look forward to the work ahead.”

Legislator Colin D. Smith (D–Cortlandt, Peekskill, Yorktown) said,

“Today’s meeting was an important step in moving from planning into action. The discussion reinforced that affordability affects workers, businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, and the long-term strength of Westchester County. Our goal is to listen and identify the real cost drivers. We will develop practical recommendations for what the County can do directly, what we can coordinate with partners, and what we should advocate for at other levels of government. Thanks to Chairman Gashi for creating the task force and to all who are bringing their experience, urgency, and insights to this work. This is the start of a serious process, and I look forward to building on it.”

The task force includes inaugural organizational members representing Westchester’s business and nonprofit communities, including the Business Council of Westchester, the Westchester County Association, Nonprofit Westchester, and the New York Apartment Association. Their participation will help ensure recommendations reflect a broad range of economic perspectives.

Today’s meeting drew representatives from the above organizations, plus Westchester County Tourism & Film, Child Care Council of Westchester, Westchester Women’s Agenda, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, SUNY Westchester Community College, and BRI (The Building & Realty Institute).

In the coming months, the task force will hold a countywide listening tour—a series of public meetings, each focused on a different topic. The sessions will give residents, employers, service providers, advocates, and subject matter experts an opportunity to share their experiences and ideas. Input gathered through the public sessions will shape a findings report and policy recommendations for the Board to consider next year.

Watch the meeting replay.