JUNE 6 –TEENS CHARGED IN TARRYTOWN LIGHTHOUSE FIRE

“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of the crown jewels of Westchester County and is an heirloom of Westchester’s maritime history. By vandalizing the lighthouse and setting part of it on fire, as alleged in the felony complaints, these defendants damaged an irreplaceable connection to our shared heritage.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to call the Westchester County Department of Public Safety at: (800) 898-TIPS (8477).

(LAST) Saturday morning, a Westchester County Parks employee discovered significant damage to the lighthouse, including fire damage, broken windows and damaged valuable antiques.

A preliminary estimate has valued the damage at $100,000.

The Tarrytown Lighthouse is located in Sleepy Hollow at Kingsland Point Park. It was originally constructed between 1882 and 1883 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The investigation is being conducted by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety with the assistance of the Sleepy Hollow Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Pleadings & Diversion Bureau Chief Craig Ascher and Deputy Bureau Chief Hazem Ennabi.