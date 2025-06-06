JUNE 6 –TEENS CHARGED IN TARRYTOWN LIGHTHOUSE FIRE

Posted on by

Hits: 71

GROUP OF TEENS CHARGED WITH ARSON, BURGLARY FOLLOWING EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO TARRYTOWN LIGHTHOUSE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that three Westchester teenagers have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection with the vandalism and arson of the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse.

The details regarding the individuals charged and their arraignments are as follows:
Age/Sex Residence Charges Arraignment Date Court/
Presiding Judge		 Plea Release Status Next Court Date
Defendant
1		 17/M White Plains Arson 3rd, Burglary 3rd, Crim. Mischief 2nd 6/5/25 Youth Part/Judge Helen Blackwood Denial ROR + Curfew 7/22/25
Defendant  2 18/M White Plains Arson 3rd, Burglary 3rd, Crim. Mischief 2nd 6/5/25 Sleepy Hollow/Justice Katherine Baldwin N/A ROR 6/9/25
Richard Barrero 19/M Harrison Arson 3rd, Burglary 3rd, Crim. Mischief 2nd 6/6/25 Sleepy Hollow/Justice Katherine Baldwin N/A ROR 6/9/25
None of the charges are bail eligible.  A fourth suspect has been identified and is expected to surrender shortly with his attorney.

DA Cacace said:

 “The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of the crown jewels of Westchester County and is an heirloom of Westchester’s maritime history. By vandalizing the lighthouse and setting part of it on fire, as alleged in the felony complaints, these defendants damaged an irreplaceable connection to our shared heritage.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to call the Westchester County Department of Public Safety at: (800) 898-TIPS (8477).

(LAST) Saturday morning, a Westchester County Parks employee discovered significant damage to the lighthouse, including fire damage, broken windows and damaged valuable antiques.

A preliminary estimate has valued the damage at $100,000.

The Tarrytown Lighthouse is located in Sleepy Hollow at Kingsland Point Park. It was originally constructed between 1882 and 1883 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The investigation is being conducted by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety with the assistance of the Sleepy Hollow Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Pleadings & Diversion Bureau Chief Craig Ascher and Deputy Bureau Chief Hazem Ennabi.

###
The charges against the defendants are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Comments are closed.