MAY 1 —EMERGENCY ORDER DEFINES STATE OF DISREPAIR OF PLAYLAND RIDES. COUNTY NEEDS HANDLE ON WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE HIRES ZAMPERLA INDICATES EXTENSIVE REPAIR ASSEMBLAGE OF RIDES NEEDED

PLAYLAND ON PAUSE

WPCNR FOR THE RECORD. From Department of Communications of Westchester County May 1, 2025 UPDATE

(Editor’s Note Introduction: The Emergency Order issued by the Westchester County as provided by the Westchester County Executive, authorizing engagement of a contractor to expedite repairing, assembling and testing 11 rides Westchester owns, and a number of rides the county does not own, indicates in detail but not specific detail of the state of Playland rides that may take sometime beyond the traditional Memorial Day amusement park opening. Here are the important takeaways from the Emergency Order.

IN the ongoing legal dispute, Standard Amusement and Westchester County are scheduled to begin an Arbitration Hearing to resolve Standard Amusement monetary claims and Westchester County counter monetary claims on August 12.)

The key copy in the memo is in this text:

“….the County will need to hire a company to inspect specific rides, secure all necessary supplies and parts to operate the rides, repair and thereafter maintain the rides. Standard’s abrupt departure leaves the county with little time to properly carry out all this work. Standard left little or no spare parts in inventory, in some cases did not properly winterize rides and a number of rides were left dis-assembled”

“In order to protect County property and personnel and facilitate the return to operation of the Playland Amusement Park as quickly as possible, the County is declaring an emergency situation. As an emergency, this situation could not await competitive bidding. The County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation has selected Zamperla, Inc. to perform the necessary emergency work which includes inspecting, repairing, replacing and maintaining these specific rides and procuring necessary supplies and parts.”

This part of the Emergency Declaration indicates an extended time frame, and unknown expense at this time:

“As a full extent of the work will not be able to be ascertained until Zamperla, in coordination with (PARKS RECREATION & CONSERVATION), has an opportunity to complete and price the work, PAC will at a later date submit a resolution to your Honorable Board requesting approval of the contract with Zamperla