FLASH! MAY 1– COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS ISSUES EMERGENCY ORDER TO FAST TRACK PLAYLAND AMUSEMENT PARK’S OPENING

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner Kathy O’Connor has issued an Emergency Order in an effort to expedite the opening of Playland Amusement Park for the 2025 operating season.

According the order attached:

“The Emergency order will allow the County to hire a company to inspect specific rides, secure all necessary supplies and parts to operate the rides, repair and thereafter maintain the rides. Standard’s abrupt departure leaves the County with little time to properly carry out all of this work. Standard left little or no spare parts in inventory, in some cases did not properly winterize rides and a number of rides were left dis-assembled.”

Due to the urgent nature of the situation, the Parks Department determined that competitive bidding could not be pursued. Parks has selected Zamperla, Inc. to carry out the necessary emergency work which includes inspecting, repairing, replacing and maintaining these specific rides and procuring necessary supplies and parts.

Zamperla is a worldwide company. The County owns 11 rides that were manufactured by Zamperla and a number of other rides manufactured by a company that is no longer in business.