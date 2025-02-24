FEB 24– NEW ROCHELLE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE CRIMES

Hits: 60
Hugo Horacio Perez-Gabriel, 32, of New Rochelle, was arraigned this morning on a felony complaint charging him with two counts each of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, a class C felony, Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree, a class D felony, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.
Judge Tamika Coverdale, sitting as a New Rochelle City Court judge, remanded Perez-Gabriel to the custody of the Westchester County Department of Correction.
DA Cacace said: “The allegations in this complaint are extremely disturbing. The fact that this same defendant was previously charged in connection with the dumping of a 15-year-old boy’s corpse makes this case all the more horrific. My office is working around the clock to find out what happened to this boy, and I am committed to delivering justice to his family.”
As alleged in a felony complaint, Perez-Gabriel used WhatsApp to request sexual material from an underage New Rochelle resident in early February. The minor sent Perez-Gabriel two videos engaging in a sexual performance, according to the complaint.
On Feb. 7, 2025, Perez-Gabriel was charged with one count of Concealment of a Human Corpse, a class E felony, in connection with the dumping of a 15-year-old boy’s body in New Rochelle. The deceased 15-year-old is the same victim who allegedly communicated with Perez-Gabriel on WhatsApp. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. A 16-year-old New Rochelle resident was also charged in connection with that incident.
The investigation is being conducted by the New Rochelle Police Department and the Westchester DA’s Office.