FEB 24– NEW ROCHELLE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE CRIMES

– Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today that new child sexual abuse charges have been filed against the New Rochelle man arrested earlier this month in connection with the dumping of a 15-year-old boy’s corpse.

Hugo Horacio Perez-Gabriel, 32, of New Rochelle, was arraigned this morning on a felony complaint charging him with two counts each of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, a class C felony, Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree, a class D felony, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

Judge Tamika Coverdale, sitting as a New Rochelle City Court judge, remanded Perez-Gabriel to the custody of the Westchester County Department of Correction.

DA Cacace said: “The allegations in this complaint are extremely disturbing. The fact that this same defendant was previously charged in connection with the dumping of a 15-year-old boy’s corpse makes this case all the more horrific. My office is working around the clock to find out what happened to this boy, and I am committed to delivering justice to his family.”

As alleged in a felony complaint, Perez-Gabriel used WhatsApp to request sexual material from an underage New Rochelle resident in early February. The minor sent Perez-Gabriel two videos engaging in a sexual performance, according to the complaint.

On Feb. 7, 2025, Perez-Gabriel was charged with one count of Concealment of a Human Corpse, a class E felony, in connection with the dumping of a 15-year-old boy’s body in New Rochelle. The deceased 15-year-old is the same victim who allegedly communicated with Perez-Gabriel on WhatsApp. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. A 16-year-old New Rochelle resident was also charged in connection with that incident.

The investigation is being conducted by the New Rochelle Police Department and the Westchester DA’s Office.