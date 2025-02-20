FEB 20—WHITE PLAINS DEMOCRATIC PARTY SELECTS 2025 City Candidates

Hits: 60

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2025. February 20, 2024:

Justin Brasch currently White Plains Common Council for the last 8 years was nominated to run for Mayor in November by the White Plains Democratic Party last night at their nominating meeting.

Brasch is expected to be challenged in a primary in June by Nadine Hunt-Robinson if she obtains enough signatures to run on the ballot.

The Party nominated two new first time Common Council candidates Evelyn Santiago and Nick Wolfe.

Incumbent Councilman Richard Payne was nominated for a second 4-year term on the Council.

The Republican Party has not announced any Mayoral or Council candiates.

Tonight at 8 PM on the White Plains TV program, People to Be Heard Mr. Brasch is interviewed by John Bailey, The CitizeNetReporter