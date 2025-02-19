FEB 19– WASHINGTON KILLS CONGESTION PRICING. HOCHUL ISSUES STATEMENT

Hits: 59

“Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City and critical to our economic future — as a New Yorker, like President Trump, knows very well.

“Since this first-in-the-nation program took effect last month, congestion has dropped dramatically and commuters are getting to work faster than ever. Broadway shows are selling out and foot traffic to local businesses is spiking. School buses are getting kids to class on time, and yellow cab trips increased by 10 percent. Transit ridership is up, drivers are having a better experience, and support for this program is growing every day.

“We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king. The MTA has initiated legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to preserve this critical program. We’ll see you in court.”