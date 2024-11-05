NOVEMBER 5– MR. LATIMER GOES TO WASHINGTON, WINS 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OVER FLISSER.

Hits: 48

Hail to the Victor! George Latimer speaking to a crowd of over one hundred Democratic supporters last night at Colosseum restaurant after winning the 16th Congressional District Race.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. UPDATED 8 A.M. EST By John F. Bailey. November 5, 2024:

County Executive George Latimer defeated Republican Miriam Flisser 60,426 votes to 32,103, 65% of of the vote to win the 16th Congressional District. He will be going to congress in January, capping a political career of achievement in which he has never lost an election Rising from town Council in Rye, to assemblyman to state senator and Westchester County Executive. Now he is going to Washington

A Special Election will be held within 90 days in January to fill Mr. Latimer’s last year as County Executive

Mr. Latimer announced a winning sweep of Democrats to the STATE assembly:

MaryJane Shimsky, Amy Paulin, and Steve Otis. State Senator Shelley Mayer was reelected to the State Senate over Trish Lindsay 86,509 votes to 59,646; Mondaire Jones, Latimer said had defeated Mike Lawler for the 17th Congressional district, but that Mr. Lawler overcame the deficit.

UPDATED 8:50 A.M. EST 11/6, INCUMBENT MICHAEL LAWLER WITH ALL VOTES COUNTED DEFEATED MONDAIRE JONES, 191,681 VOTES TO 166,331 A 52.5% TO 45% MARGIN TO WIN A SECOND TERM SERVING THE 17TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

Statewide, Proposition One the new Equal Rights amendment passed with 63% of the vote.

State Senator Peter Harckham defeated Gina Arena.

The Westchester County Proposition that would extend County Legislator terms from 2 years presently to 4 years was rejected by Westchester voters 80,587 votes to 46,395.

Kirsten Gillebrand was reelected to her Senate Seat in Washington over Michael Sapprascone.

As of 8 AM EST, The Associated Press reports the Republicans have won the majority in the United States Senate. The House results are still undecided.