ELECTION ANXIETY

Hits: 36

SUN RISE AS POLLS OPEN AT WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL ABOUT 5:40 A.M.

POLLS OPEN 6 A.M., OPEN UNTIL 9 P.M. IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY. JUST VOTE, BABY

ELECTION WORKERS READY FOR 6 AM OPENING OF THIS POLLING PLACE

15 VOTERS WERE ON LINE AS OF 6 AM TO “HAVE THEIR SAY” By 7 AM 49 HAD VOTED.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. NEWS & COMMENT By John F. Bailey. November 5, 2024.

It is 4:25 A.M Eastern Standard Time.

I could not sleep..It is still dark in White Plains New York USA.

The sun will rise at 6:30 this morning and the polls open at 6 A.M.

This election day is like no other I have ever experienced in my voting lifetime

I am melancholy.

Unlike other election days, when I went to the pols to “have my say” in how our leaders are running the country, I am worried about the future this day will bring.

Will my fellow Americans decide to change the way its government treats people who live here going forward? Or will enough of us realize what may happen if a new way forward quite different from the way the America of the past has been lead?

When I asked my father years ago, what if Adlai Stevenson is elected in 1956, instead of Dwight Eisenhower. He told me that I should not worry because over his lifetime, he has found that nothing much changes when a new administration takes over in Washington,D.C.

This Election may change that perception.

However when you fill in the little circles on your ballot today if you have not already voted early or by absentee ballot, what circles you fill in will have Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Madison, Lincoln, Grant, the Roosevelts, looking over your shoulder.

You have the legacy of these leaders of the past in the choices you make.

If you vote one way you may forever change the unique country that is The United States of America by changing the framework of how decisions are made, what kind of character your decision-makers have and the kind of decisions they will make for the country, quietly changing how you are governed for better or worse.

As my father told me, a new administration may not change too much.

That is what I am hoping that those politicians who are elected to our congress will listen to the voice of their consciences and do the American Way, making compassionate, fair productive decisions to compromise and avoid hurting Americans no matter who they are.

I am hopeful for sensible fair decisions.

All I have is one vote today.

There are millions of votes out there to be cast.

Mine is just one.

It may be my last vote

But it will be cast with confidence and I will cast it to send a message to the leaders who might be, telling them with a firm mark where I stand and what my vote means.

Many countries have fixed elections.

Russian people fear their leaders

Chinese fear their leaders.

There are so many countries where leaders do what they want when they want to whomever they want with no compassion, or guilt, even eliminate those who speak against them.

Trust me I know no one will like that here, really.

But it could happen here and today may set the stage for just this kind of atmosphere if those we elect and the persons who work in the new administration do not think with you and me in mind.

Whoever is elected today have to change the way politicians act and think.

They have to be accountable to us, we the people.

We are not people to be hurt and manipulated and controlled.

A member of congress is not there to assure the wealthy and powerful are not held accountable and get what they want to do with their business practices to their profit, whether it hurts the people or not. You who are elected have to get over being lobbyist lapdogs.

You are not there to throw people in jail if they disagree with what you say like Elena Sassower of White Plains was jailed by a congressional committee chairman for shouting from the committee gallery. Senator Charles Grassley did that to Ms. Sassower.

I suggest whomever is elected this day to congress or the Oval Office check their arrogance and self-importance at the Capitol doors.. Stop listening to the lobbyists and listen, really listen and vote with integrity of conscience listen to what used to be in your head when you were a kid.

Being elected is not endorsement of anything you say as a congressperson or Senator or anything you want to do.

Our judges on the Supreme Court have forgotten that.

Get a grip on what is right.

If you do that when you vote, if officials elected today when elected, America will be all right.

When you fill in the circles today, think who will treat the country right.

That is what voting is all about.

Your vote counts! Use it.

United we stand.

I have never met wherever I have traveled in this country people who have disliked me, We do not hate each other.