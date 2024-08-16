AUGUST 16–WESTCHESTER CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL SCOOTERS, MOPEDS ON BIKE PATHS TRAILWAYS

Hits: 26

16 vehicles impounded; 54 summonses issued

(Hawthorne, NY) — Westchester County Police impounded 16 mopeds/scooters and wrote 54 summonses earlier this week to address the illegal operation of motorized or battery-powered vehicles, including on County bike paths and trail ways.

Motorized and battery-powered vehicles are prohibited from operating on these paved recreational paths, which are limited to use by bicyclists, joggers and walkers. It is also illegal to drive one on a sidewalk.

During the enforcement initiative on Wednesday, officers were deployed on the South County Trailway and Bronx River Pathway as well as at locations on adjacent streets where the pathways can be accessed.

Scooters and mopeds were impounded when their drivers were found to be operating without the required license, registration or insurance. Summonses were issued for these violations and other violations of Vehicle & Traffic Law.

“The use of unregistered and uninsured scooters and mopeds, driven by unlicensed or improperly licensed operators, poses unacceptable safety and quality-of-life issues – especially on sidewalks and bike paths,” Commissioner Terrance Raynor said.

In coordination with the WCPD initiative, several other agencies conducted similar enforcement in a variety of other locations. These agencies include the Yonkers Police Department, New York State Police, Bronxville Police Department and the NYPD in the Bronx.

Raynor thanked these agencies for their collaboration in addressing a shared public safety concern. Those agencies collectively reported impounding 25 mopeds and scooters and issuing about 150 summonses.

Owners/operators of scooters and mopeds, which are designated legally as “limited use motorcycles,” are reminded of the following:

· All limited-use motorcycles require valid registrations.

· Operators must have proper licenses to operate on public roadways.

· Mopeds and scooters are not permitted to operate on any sidewalks or bike paths.

The only type of limited-use motorcycle permitted to operate on a parkway or in any lane of travel on a local street is a Class A limited use motorcycle (meaning it has a performance speed of at least 30 mph but not more than 40 mph). The operator of a Class A limited use motorcycle is required to have a motorcycle license, a valid registration and inspection, and insurance.

Class B and C limited use motorcycles are not permitted to operate on parkways. Drivers do not need a motorcycle license specifically but must have a valid driver’s license of any class. Class B vehicles (max performance speed of 30 mph) and Class C vehicles (max speed performance of 20 mph) may legally operate on local streets in the right lane of travel only or on the shoulder.