AUGUST 10—WESTCHESTER BEACHES CLOSED AGAIN — HIGH BACTERIA LEVELS FROM RAIN RUNOFF

BEACH CLOSURE NOTIFICATION

(Westchester, NY) – The Westchester County Health Department has closed the following beaches until further notice due to water samples that have exceeded the upper value of the density of bacteria for marine water.

Croton on Hudson: Croton Point Park Beach

Croton Point Park Beach Rye: Rye Town Park Beach

Rye Town Park Beach Rye: Playland Beach

These beach closures are in addition to the following:

As of Thursday, August 8: The following beaches have been closed to bathers due to a sewage pump station repair and must remain closed until further notice:

Larchmont: Larchmont Manor Park Beach & Larchmont Shore Club Beach

As of Wednesday, August 7: The following beaches have been preemptively closed, until further notice, due to 2.41 inches of rainfall observed in the past 24 hours.

Mamaroneck : Harbor Island, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, & Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club

: Harbor Island, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, & Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club Rye : Coveleigh Club

: Coveleigh Club New Rochelle: Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Club, Greentree Club, & Surf Club

As of Wednesday, August 7: The following beach has been closed to bathers until further notice due to the presence of a Harmful Algae Bloom in the swim area.

Mohegan Lake: Mohegan Beach Park District Beach

Residents and visitors are being advised to avoid contact with the water in the immediate area until further notice, and visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.