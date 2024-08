WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT THE AUGUST 9 REPORT 7:30 PM EDT ON FIOS 45 WPOPTIMUM CH 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 22

HEAT WAVE ENDS AFTER CON ED RATES ANDĀ RESIDENTS USAGE TURN THE MONEY HEAT ON

THE COUNTY SURGE IN COLORECTAL CANCER IN ADULTS UNDER 40–FREE SCREENING TESTS URGED CLIPS FROM THE LATIMER AND HEALTH COMMISSIONER REPORTS–MUST SEE

WESTCHESTER DODGES DEBBY

COUNTY DOWN IN NEW CASES OF COVID BUT ON TRACK FOR 4,000 CASES FOR MONTH OF AUGUST. WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL STILL SEEING 50% OF ADMISSIONS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID

HOW AIR CONDITIONING AFFECTED YOUR ELECTRIC BILLĀ

HOTEL TAX RELIEF FOR LONG TERM HOTEL RESIDENCIES RECEIVING COUNTY ASSISTANCE

CRACK DOWN ON CORPORATE LONG TERM LEASES REQUIRING THEM TO PAY HOTEL TAX.

FBI CONTINUES TO CRACK DOWN ON BUSINESS FRAUD

WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK

ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK FOR 23 YEARS