TONIGHT 7:30: WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE EARTHQUAKE REPORT ON FIOS CH 45 ALL COUNTY & WHITE PLAINS OPTIMUM CH 76 & WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG WORLDWIDE

THE TROPICAL STORM VIDEO — 3 DAYS THAT WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS BECAUSE NO WEATHER GUY NAMED THE STORM 3 INCHES OF RAIN FLOODS, FLAYS, FLUSTERS ,BLUSTERS, BUFFETS, BELTS WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER WITH 30 TO 50 MPH WINDS: SEE THE ACTION LIVE HEAR THE WIND. FEEL THE LASH OF THE RAINS. BACK TO THE RADAR, GUYS!

EARTHQUAKE MAKES LIVE APPEARANCE ON THE REPORT, SHAKES UP THE STUDIO SEE IT FEEL IT

“I FELT LIKE EDWARD R. MURROW REPORTING DURING THE BLITZ FOR 10 SECONDS,” THE WPW ANCHOR SAYS, “I JUST KEPT ON TALKING.”

REAL ECONOMICS SALES TAX DOLLARS 1% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR! COUNTY DEFICIT BALLOONS

THE RUMBLE WITH HOCHUL: GEORGE LATIMER ON THE STATE SENATE, ASSEMBLY EFFORT TO RESTORE EDUCATION FUNDING AND MEDICAID WITH MONEY THEY DO NOT HAVE

THE STATE SALES TAX RECEIPTS UP LESS THAN 1%! WHERE’S THE RECOVERY?

TRUMP WANTS YOU TO NAME HIS VICE PRESIDENT. LARA TRUMP SHAKES UP THE CAMPAIGN WITH HER TRUMP SURVEY # 2! 240 DAYS TO THE ELECTION AND DEMOCRATS DEAD IN THE WATER

VIDEO OF RETURN OF FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE.

