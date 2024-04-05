EARTHQUAKE IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, A 4.8-ER STRONG RUMBLES WHITE PLAINS & NORTHEAST. MAYOR ANNOUNCES NO DAMAGE TO CITY

Hits: 71

BULLETIN

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach notified residents via phone reporting there was no damage suffered by the city during the Earthquake that audibly announced itself in the city at 10:23 this morning and shook structures.

The Mayor asked citizens to refrain from calling the Department of Public Safety because the number of queries was tying up the Department lines. Do not call for information, the Mayor said only call if you are having an emergency.

The quake was 4.8 in power on the Richter Scale, “strong.” The Mayor said it was felt in Connecticut, New Jersey and Long Island.

WPCNR’s John Bailey was taping his White Plains Week report this morning at the White Plains Public Library when midway through the report as he was taping, the studio shook and a loud grinding noise was heard lasting about 10 to 15 seconds. He at first thought it was audio noise until the studio trembled.

No reports yet of damages in the central New Jersey town where the epicenter was.