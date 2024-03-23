3 sentenced to 31 YEARS FOR SELLING GHOST GUNS

Hits: 24

WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM ROCHA

THREE SENTENCED TO A COMBINED 31 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SALE OF GHOST GUNS IN YONKERS

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Friday that three defendants were sentenced to a combined 31 years in state prison for selling more than 30 ghost guns in Yonkers after trafficking them from Washington, D.C. to Westchester County in 2022.

DA Rocah said: “This case underscores our tireless and proactive efforts to stop the proliferation of illegal firearms. These significant sentences are a result of our prosecutors, investigators and our law enforcement partners working in sync to dismantle gun trafficking networks into Westchester County.”

· Netaly Pena-Camilo, 28, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced before Judge Robert Prisco on Mar. 20 to 15 years in state prison, with 5 years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to two counts of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.

· Jose Gregorio Olivo-Feliz, 29, of Yonkers, was sentenced before State Supreme Court Judge James McCarty on Sept. 7, 2023, to nine years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree

· Pedro Junior Olivo-Feliz, 23, of Yonkers, was sentenced before Judge McCarty on Sept. 7, 2023, to seven years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree.

Between April 28 and June 24, 2022, the defendants transported illegal firearms from Washington, D.C. to Yonkers and sold a total of 31 un-serialized firearms—also known as ghost guns—and two conventional firearms on five separate occasions to undercover law enforcement agents.

The Yonkers Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency D43 (DEA) arrested Jose Gregorio Olivo-Feliz and Pedro Junior Olivo-Feliz on June 24, 2022. Pena-Camilo was apprehended in Washington, D.C. on June 29, 2022, by members of the investigative team, with assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

The joint investigation, which shut down an “Iron Pipeline” of illegal firearms, was initiated by the Yonkers Police Department’s Narcotics Unit in partnership with the DEA, the New York City Police Department, the New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Ehrhardt and Kevin Jones, both of the Trials and Investigations Division.