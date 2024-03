TONIGHT 7:30 EASTERN DAYLIGHT: “WHITE PLAINS WEEK” THE IDES OF MARCH REPORT WITH JOHN BAILEY ON FIOS CH 45, OPTIMUM CH 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 13

LOOK OUT WESTCHESTER WHITE PLAINS JANUARY SALES TAX $$ IN SHOCK: RECEIPTS DROP STEEPLY

WHERE’S THE RECOVERY HAS ANYONE SEEN IT?

CONGRESS SECRETLY SEEKS TO SILENCE THE MUPPETS, THE NEWS HOUR, SESAME STREET, THE

DOCUMENTARIES THAT HAVE EDUCATED US ALL FOR 47 YEARS

THE MUPPETS, THE SMARTEST ANCHORS ON TV AND FILMAKERS ASK WHAT HAVE WE DONE?

CONGRESS APPROPRIATIONS BILL SEEKS TO DEFUND PUBLIC BROADCASTING

SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLEBRAND NEWS CONFERENCE

BLOWS WHISTLE–DEMANDS FUNDING BE RESTORED IN FINAL BILL

THE STATE OF THE COUNTY SPEECH THURSDAY

DEBORA NOVICK ON THE MULTI MILLION DOLLAR SUCCESS OF LAUNCH 1OOO

FEEDING WESTCHESTER LAUNCHES EMERGENCY DRIVE FOR FUNDS TO KEEP FEEDING 80,000 CHILDREN A MONTH

COVID DECLINES

LARA TRUMP REACHES OUT FOR AMERICA’S OPINION IN STARTLING NEW SURVEY ASKING

THE PUBLIC HOW THEY WANT MR. TRUMP TO HANDLE HOT ISSUES, SEEKS TO ALIGN

MR. TRUMP WITH WHAT AMERICA WANTS, CREATING A SOFTER MELLOWER TRUMP DOING THE

PEOPLE’S WILL.

PLANNING BOARD TACKLES 3 BIG ISSUES TUESDAY NIGHT THE 21ST: ONE WHITE PLAINS DRAFT, FARRELL ESTATES, THE GALLERIA REZONE…HERE WE GO