CONGRESSMAN JAMAAL BOWMAN ANNOUNCES 1 BILLION DOLLARS BROUGHT TO THE 16TH DISTRICT IN HIS 3 YEARS.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024, From the Office of Congressman Jamaal Bowman, 16th Congressional District.March 12, 2024:

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D. (NY-16) announced that over the course of his three years in Congress, he has brought back over $1 billion to constituents and community organizations in NY-16. This money includes federal grants and loans, funding from federal legislation and appropriations, and money returned to constituents through direct assistance and casework. You can find the full clip of his announcement on PIX11 here.

Specifically, Congressman Bowman has helped secure:

Approximately $916 million in federal grants and loans , including grants and loans for housing assistance, small businesses, local cultural development, and more

$125 million in funding from federal legislation , including $25.8 million in community project funding for violence prevention, community health centers, and more, $12 million for the New Rochelle LINC Project, and $88 million for flood mitigation in Mamaroneck

$7,596,018 in money returned to constituents through casework, including tax refunds, student loan support, and more

He is also pushing for an additional $14,078,199 in community project funding that will be included in the upcoming FY24 budget that is currently under consideration in Congress.

“I came to Congress to fight for all of the people of New York’s 16th district so that every single person and organization in our community has the support and resources they need to thrive,” said Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D. (NY-16). “I am incredibly proud to have secured over $1 billion for our district to fund programs that focus on violence prevention, creating green spaces, facilitating flood relief, putting money directly back in the pockets of our neighbors, and so much more. This is the real work of public service–bringing the resources and the funding to the people on the ground in our community–and we’re just getting started. I’m looking forward to keeping the work going with our grassroots community partners and pushing for even more funding for local projects as we consider this year’s appropriations bills.”