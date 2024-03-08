GOVERNOR HOCHUL RIDES WITH THE DELAWARE KID

Hits: 12

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

“President Biden’s State of the Union was rooted in his optimistic vision for our future — one that uplifts working and middle-class families that have built our nation — and paints a stark contrast to those trying to divide the country and set us back. Under his leadership, we have seen historically low unemployment and record-high job creation, unprecedented investment in our infrastructure and industries of the future, and bold protection of women’s right to make their own choices about their bodies.

“I applaud President Biden for his support of Ukraine, defense of democracy, and his demand for common sense solutions to secure our border. The President presented his plan to secure our border and create legal pathways for migrants and asylum seekers to work. Now, we need Republicans to stop blocking a bipartisan bill and address the migrant crisis that is overwhelming New York.

“President Biden also understands the high stakes if we don’t put an end to gun violence. After a tragedy too close to home, I passed strong gun laws to protect New Yorkers. But Republicans in Congress have refused to do the same. It’s time to put a stop to senseless gun violence.

“President Biden sent a clear message that Democrats are fighting for American families. I’m proud to continue working with his Administration to build a stronger, more prosperous New York.”

###