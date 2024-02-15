NY STATE REDISTRICTING COMMISSION APPROVES “COMPROMISE” REDISTRICTING PLAN, 9 TO 1

Hits: 81

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. February 15, 2024:

Newly redrawn Congressional District maps created by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission, Chaired by Ken Jenkins, the Westchester County Deputy County Executive was approved 9 to 1 abstaining this afternoon in Albany.

In a second vote, the commission voted by the same 9 to 1 abstention vote to forward the new redistricting plan to the State Legislature for approval.

The State Legislature may not get to that for a week, because the legislature is on vacation next in observance of Presidents Week.

Petition signature collecting processes are scheduled to begin at the end of February. Should the legislature have a problem with approving it it could disrupt the process unless these new guidelines are approved soon or adjusted by the legislature very quickly.

No maps of the key 16th and 17th districts were shown. No comments were made describing how these two districts or any other lines in the state were redrawn.

Mr. Jenkins said prior to calling the question the final proposed guidelines were reached with a commitment to compromise on the makeup of the districts.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer issued a press release minutes of the approval vote, saying:

“This is only the next step in a long process; it is now in the hands of the legislature, and we are confident in the ability of Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie to complete this process fully and fairly. Regardless of the timing or the ultimate disposition of the lines, we look forward to continuing to bring our message of progressive results that benefit the people of our area, in whatever neighborhood they live and in whatever jurisdictions are ultimately assigned to CD-16.”