COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER TO SPEAK ON YONKERS BASKETBALL ANTI-SEMITIC INCIDENTS TODAY AT 2 — EASTABLISH SECTION 1 LEADERS, COACHES, PLAYERS IN EDUCATION ROUND TABLE BEFORE SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT

Latimer to address incident during today’s Westchester Weekly Briefing at 2pm.

Briefing can be seen live HERE.

In the wake of the troubling incident during Thursday night’s high school girls’ basketball game between The Leffell School and Roosevelt High School Early College Studies, Westchester County Executive George Latimer has invited Section 1 leaders, coaches and players to participate in an Education Round Table.

This initiative, organized in collaboration with the Westchester County Human Rights Commission and the Westchester County Youth Bureau, aims to facilitate open dialogue, promote understanding and provide education on how to engage with fellow players with respect and dignity.

Latimer said: “We believe in the power of sports to not only entertain but also to educate and inspire. By creating a dialogue, we hope to establish a platform for sharing knowledge and promoting the development of athletes both on and off the court.”

In addition, the County is organizing a training session for Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation staff working at the Westchester County Center during the Section 1 Tournament. This training is designed to ensure that all staff, patrons and players are treated with the utmost respect and dignity, fostering a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

Latimer said: “Hate speech has no place in Westchester County and will not be tolerated. High school sports are meant for enjoyment, camaraderie and good sportsmanship. The recent incident goes against the spirit of fair play and unity that these games are intended to foster. I am now calling on all members of the community to come together and condemn such behavior, emphasizing that unity is paramount, especially in challenging times.”