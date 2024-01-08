Hits: 0

Assemblyperson MaryJane Shimsky Statement on Antisemitic Incident Against

The Leffell School’s Girls Varsity Basketball Team

The allegations of antisemitic acts made against members of The Leffell School’s girls varsity basketball team last Thursday are deeply disturbing.

I call on the New York State Board of Regents, the Yonkers school district, and the City of Yonkers to investigate the incident and its immediate response.

Should their investigations confirm what has been reported, I fully expect school authorities to take all appropriate actions to prevent such conduct in the future.

No less important, this is a timely reminder that we must never fail to educate students, school administrators, and the community at large about the evils of antisemitism and all forms of bigotry.

Acts of hate are very often fueled by ignorance, which is why it is especially troubling to see such a report coming from a school setting.

However, it also means that we are in a special position to work with these young people to address this issue at its root, promote greater mutual understanding, and banish hate from our communities.

I am very pleased to see that the two school administrations are working together and with their students to address this incident both swiftly and thoughtfully.

###

