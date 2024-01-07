I plan to send the following to the New York State Board of Regents regarding troubling antisemitic conduct by a few members of the Roosevelt High School basketball team that impacted high school girl team members from the Leffell School in Hartsdale.

I am asking the State Board of Regents to review, and expand, where appropriate, guidelines for Codes of Conduct required by the NYS Education Law for school districts and schools as to appropriate disciplinary actions for improper behavior on school grounds.

:

THIS IS THE LETTER TO BE SENT TO THE NYS BOARD OF REGENTS According to published reports, high school girls on a basketball team from The Leffell School in the Hartsdale section of Greenburgh were subject to express antisemitism this week from a few students of a neighboring town team (Roosevelt High School, Yonkers). A Hartsdale girl was called a “f-king Jew”. There was hostility, rough plays leading to injuries and additonal antisemitic slurs. Reportedly, security guards were needed to escort the Hartsdale team safely off the court. Published reports of the incident are found in, among others, the New York Post and on Westchester News 12. No one should be subject to abuse and hate on the grounds of any school district in New York State because of their religion. As history has taught us, silence from good people, particularly silence from leaders, can lead to horrendous consequences.

I also call on the New York State Board of Regents to investigate this incident, report whether the action of the Yonkers School District and the high school were sufficient and in keeping with the Regent’s standards, to develop guidelines for Codes of Conduct required by the New York State’s Education Law, and to develop guidelines for school districts and schools as to appropriate public responses and disciplinary actions for behavior on school grounds which subjects anyone to abuse and hate for one’s religion or ethnicity.

Among other things:

Was the incident that occurred handled appropriately?

Was any student discipline imposed strong enough?

What action steps should all school districts in New York State take to reduce the possibility of these kind of hateful incidents taking place in the future?

The Board of Regents may wish to consult with the Anti-Defamation League, the state Human Rights Commissions and other groups, and religious leaders in strengthening guidelines and requirements.

A link to two news reports about the incidents can be found below.

https://nypost.com/2024/01/06/metro/ny-girls-basketball-game-called-off-after-disgusting-antisemitism/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app https://westchester.news12.com/amp/hartsdale-jewish-school-says-its-girls-basketball-team-was-subjected-to-antisemitic-comments-during-game Paul Feiner Supervisor, Town of Greenburgh

cc Governor Kathy Hochul Congressman Jamaal Bowman Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky Assemblywoman Amy Paulin Westchester County Executive George Latimer Chair Board of Legislators Vedat Gashi

County Legislator David Imamura

County Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson Mayor of Yonkers Mike Spano Superintendent of Yonkers School District Anti-Defamation League, executive director Jewish Council of Westchester Westchester County Human Rights Commission The Leffell School Dr. MIchael Kay, Head of School Hartsdale