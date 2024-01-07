COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER TO ASK COUNTY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION TO INVESTIGATE YONKERS ROOSEVELT HIGH ANTI-SEMITIC ABUSE OF OPPONENT, STOPPAGE OF GAME

Hits: 22

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION LEDGER: Westchester County Executive George Latimer Statement on Facebook. January 7, 2023:

The County Executive’s Statement:

“A troubling report has surfaced regarding a HS girls basketball game in Yonkers on Thursday night with anti-Semitic chants and other behavior.

We are tasking our Human Rights Commission to investigate, with a response to follow. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano has shown strong leadership on this issue.