COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER TO ASK COUNTY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION TO INVESTIGATE YONKERS ROOSEVELT HIGH ANTI-SEMITIC ABUSE OF OPPONENT, STOPPAGE OF GAME

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION LEDGER:  Westchester County Executive George Latimer  Statement on Facebook. January 7, 2023:

The County Executive’s Statement:

“A troubling report has surfaced regarding a HS girls basketball game in Yonkers on Thursday night with anti-Semitic chants and other behavior.
We are tasking our Human Rights Commission to investigate, with a response to follow. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano has shown strong leadership on this issue.
Westchester does not tolerate hate of any type: racism, anti-Semitism, prejudice expressed toward Women, LGBTQ individuals, Muslims, Asian Americans, Hispanics, the disabled. We are stronger because of our diversity and every group must respect the integrity of every other group.”

