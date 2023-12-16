AN “ANASTASIA” YOU’LL ALWAYS REMEMBER FINDS DESTINY AND LOVE–THE COMPLETE PACKAGE

Hits: 25

MYSTERY-AMBITION- LOVE CONFLICT AGAINST BACKGROUND OF DANGER. IT’S THE TOP. NON-STOP!

WPCNR ON THE AISLE. Review by John F. Bailey. December 16,2023

The overflow crowd at White Plains Performing Arts Center Anastasia opening last night got it all:

They see Katherine Lindsley in her WPAC debut, as proud Russian girl Anya, suffering from amnesia, during the post Russian revolution in the 1920s..

She delivers the classic Russian woman, perfectly made up with high cheekbones sensitive expressive eyes that go from blazing ire, to downcast sensitivity, to melting you with devotion. And she’s a belter. Her portrayal last night evokes the loyalty and sensitivity of the fictional Sonya, the heroine of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment.

Sweeping streets in Moscow, she is singled out by enterprising entrepreneur Count Gregory (Connor Barton) and an aristocrat, Gleb who have hit on a scheme to support themselves to find a girl to train to impersonate the missing Anastasia. The “con” here is to win acceptance by the expatriate Dowager Empress (Patrice Lawrence) living in exile in Paris that the bogus Anastasia is her surviving granddaughter. But is Anya just acting, or is she the real Anastasia?

We learn their relationship in the touching duet between Ms. Lawrence and Tala Simon (Little Anastasia) in the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg Russia in the opening ballad “Once Upon a December. Grace Adeline Flynn alternates with Ms. Simon over the next 14 performances.

The pomp and aloofness of the Romanov family is highlighted by the first of many dance numbers, the Last Dance of the Romanovs when during the ball a series of flashes demonstrates the Bolshivek attack on the Romanovs.

The impersonation is not going right for the two conspirators, but when they spot Ms.Lindsley’s charisma even with a broom fighting off a mob of attackers – they try her out. As she shows them her natural charisma, Connor Barton (Count Gregory) say’s “she’s a natural.” In the delightful training, her mentors and Ms. Lindsley sing Learn to Do it. During the training, Barton and Lindsley’s growing infatuation is a titillating promise of romance. Both sing one of the signature songs of the Musical, The Neva Flows. It sets the tone of this prickly dangerous romance.

Why?

The Bolshevik regime under the relentless ruthless rule of the Bolshevik Secret Police head, Vlad (played with menace by John Treacy Egan) is searching for imposters pretending to be the Grand Dutchess Anastasia Nikolaenvna Romanov, who at time was thought to be still alive.

Vlad warns Anya repeatedly that her involvement as being rumored to be the lost Anastasia is dangerous for her. Vlad, though is also falling in love with her. Ahh, the torture of forbidden love. The suspense mounts.

They are forced to flee for Poland and then the Set Design team of Christopher and Austin Swader pull out the stops!

The double edge sword of romance, deception and guilt and the pursuit, convinces Anya, Gleb and Count Gregory to flea the authorities. Using a series of moving landscapes creates the halls and vaulted arches of the The Winter Palace portraying and giving the audience a realistic view into the distant past in search of a memory old Russia that has never been forgotten.

The fleeing trio board a train and the train moves out on the tracks through the autumn Russian countryside the rail car turning when tracks meet a curve. As they are about to be apprehended they jump off the train. An outstanding special effect! Trooping across country they eventually reach Paris and the Eiffel tower looms up Anya delivers a marvelous solo at the close of act one—which compelling contralto, Journey to the Past

ACT TWO opens with more special effects by pictures and moving landscapes on the projection screen as the people of 1927 Paris promenade along.

Anya meets the Dowager Empress and how does that turn out? I cannot spoil this ending for you. Patrica Lawrence as the Dowager Empress provides a touch of royalty and humor and her interaction with Ms. Lumsley in two different scenes is the key to selling this fantastic tale.

The audience sees the splendor of Paris. They watch the theater they are watching this show in turn into the Paris Ballet complete with balconies and a performance of Swan Lake (truncated but perfect–it got an ovation)

A Russian émigré’ hangout brings Count Gleb together with Countess Lily, an old flame of his, now the Dowager Empress’s companion. The Gleb-Lily rekindled attraction after a frenetic dance number featuring 1927 dances is a smash and very amusing. Gleb (Drew Becker) and Countess Lily (Caroline Huerta) carry off coy romantic commingling and nail it.

Meanwhile as Anya attends the Paris Ballet she is a target of the relentless Vlad.

Is Anya the real Anastasia? What will happen or will Vlad eliminate her?

The Dowager Empress holds the key. In fact Ms. Lawrence with her dead solid perfect calm manner with Anya “sells” the ending of this show. Both Ms. Lumsley as Anna and Ms. Lawrence interactions are dramatically effective at the end of this cliffhanger of emotions that is always in suspense.

A hint: keep your eye on the music box.

This show was directed by Frank Portanova, a veteran director who has directed 8 WPPAC directions and is also theater mentor at Stepinac High School. He has the distinction of directing what I feel, though I have not seen all the WPPAC shows, is the most demanding, effective, and creative production I have seen there. The cast pulled this complex ambitious performance off in just two weeks as Mr. Portanova mixed the highest of tech with a talented professional cast and created an appropriate success celebrating the 20th anniversary of the White Plains Performing Arts Center.

The WPPAC is Westchester’s theatre!

Anastasia will have 14 more performances. Go see it. It’s a Hit. go to www.wppac.com for dates and tickets.