WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT THE FRIDAY DEC. 15 REPORT 7:30 PM EST ON FIOS CH 45 COUNTYWIDE, IN WHITE PLAINS, OPTIMUM CH 76 AND WORLDWIDE ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 18

NY COURT OF APPEALS RULES LEGISLATURE MUST REDRAW NY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS FAIRLY KEN JENKINS IN CHARGE

MAYOR OF ARDSLEY ON THE VILLAGE RESPONSE TO NYC MIGRANTS HOUSED AT ARDSLEY MOTEL

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ON THE 2024 COUNTY BUDGET,

CROSSING FINGERS SALE TAX RECEIPTS WILL REBOUND IN NOV DEC

JOHN BAILEY DOES THE MATH — NOT PRETTY AT THIS TIME.

DEPUTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS PREPARES FOR THE MOST IMPORTANT NY RESDISTRICTING AMERICA HAS EVER FACED– THE CONTROL OF CONGRESS IS AT STAKE. WHERE IT STANDS NOW

DR. KATELYN JETELINA, “YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST” ON THE REAL STORY BEHIND TRAVELING FOR AN ABORTION

DR. CAITLIN RIVERS ON NORTHEAST HEALTH TRENDS–RSV AND FLU RISING. COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS UP IN THE REGION INFO ON HOW TO GET VACCINATIONS THE NEXT WEEKS IN WHITE PLAINS AND YONKERS HEALTH CLINICS. COUNTY STRESSES THE NEED TO PROTECT YOURSELF

LAST 2 DAYS OF THE WPBID HOLIDAY MARKET THIS WEEKEND

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK FOR 22 YEARS

FOUNDED 2001 A.D.