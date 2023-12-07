OUT OF THE SUN: 82 YEARS AGO TODAY. JAPAN ATTACKED PEARL HARBOR. “THE DAY OF INFAMY”

Hits: 34



Out of the Sun

The Arizona engulfed, December 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor

Out of the sun they came

Birds of death blazened with red suns raining fiery havoc on Battleship Row.

One by one, ruthless planes dove, destroyed to their nation’s shame.

Thunderous explosions scattered fiery death on Sunday dawn’s glow.

Flames belched from hull of stricken Arizona, America’s pride,

Hicham Field pilots raced to planes to defend

Their birds crippled on ground by Zeros’ glide

Gunners in turrets on ships floundering filled skies with flack’s din.

In search of aircraft carriers, marauders could not find

Ruthlessly strafed and bombed leaving Pearl

In smoking ruin. Ships sunk, burning as raiders flew back into dawn’s Sun

The day of infamy had been ignited in the Zeros’ swirl.

The Attack Begins 8 AM December 7, 1941

As America listened a world away, somber FDR

Spoke of this day that will live in infamy.

America must never forget its Pearl Harbor Scar

When an unsuspecting America slept in complacency.

To the 2,403 perishing that day under merciless bombs

Hails of bullets, terror of torpedos out of nowhere

America must remember forces against our freedoms

Relentlessly work always to surprise with deadly bombs’ glare.

Vigilance is the price of freedom always to be defended

By dark forces in far off places we have offended.

Against those who would destroy our republic from within

The answer is not curtailing freedom at home rather it to champion.

The USS Arizona lies in Pearl’s waters, bleeding the lives

Of her men through the eerie eternal slick marking the rusting hulk.

Beneath Pearl’s waters, the blood of free people oozes from the shadowy bulk,

Bleeding forever, freedom’s spirit living forever in lost lives remembered.

She never rests.

Note: The Pearl Harbor attack started 82 years ago today 2 PM Eastern Standard Time. The aftermath is dramatically depicted at http://www.history.navy.mil/photos/events/wwii-pac/pearlhbr/pearlhbr.htm