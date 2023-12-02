STOP BADMOUTHING BIDEN?: SOME GOODMOUTHING FACTS, PLEASE! “FOURTH ESTATE IS THE MAKER OF REALITY’

Hits: 15

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER December 2, 2023:

(RE: Ms. Paul NY TIMES “STOP BADMOUTHING BIDEN” COLUMN):

You write: “‘Stop badmouthing Biden,’ some Democrats will say, as if acknowledging reality were akin to arming the enemy.”

The Fourth Estate is the maker of reality. When you and your colleagues in the So-Called Liberal Media join Fox in bashing Biden, his poor ratings becomes your fault. Thus when you demand that Biden step down (when it’s clear he won’t), it is not only feckless, it’s shameless.

You write: “But even if Biden has done a pretty good job as president, most Americans don’t see that.”

He’s not done a “pretty good” job, he’s done a spectacular job, and if Americans don’t see that, it is the fault of the same clueless, craven SCLM that helped elect Trump in the first place. To adopt your metaphor, you are the time bomb ticking under the table. Every time you write about Biden’s age while ignoring Trump’s – or the fact that Trump is far less healthy – mentally or physically – than Biden. My God, do you not have eyes? Or sense?

The Times’s “all-inflation-all-the time” coverage shamelessly buried the causes of inflation, including kinked supply lines and overdemand, when COVID money that would have been spent on vacations and eating out instead was spent on goods because Republicans resistance to the vaccine roll-out prevented re-opening of the economy, and of course CORPORATE GREED, while running human interest stories on how badly people (not SCLM reporters, of course) were faring. If you had done your job, Americans would have had a much different impression of Biden.

Read your colleague David Brooks on Biden as a transformational president. He could be the anti-Reagan, rolling back 40 years of class warfare in which the bottom 90% transferred some 50 trillion dollars to the top 1%.

Biden played Republicans in the same way Reagan played Democrats (viz. letting Kevin McCarthy take credit for the debt ceiling deal after Biden got everything he wanted; or setting up Republicans at the SOTU to promise they wouldn’t touch Social Security or Medicare). What Democrat today can do that going forward? Biden learned from watching Republicans

Here’s a list of what Biden accomplished in his first two years:

• Cutting child poverty by 35% in 2021 by expanding the Child Tax Credit

• IRA is the greatest investment in green energy American history

• The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the largest long-term investment in infrastructure and the economy in American history.

• The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is the first gun safety legislation in nearly three decades.

• The PACT Act is the biggest expansion of veterans’ benefits in over three decades and provides medical care for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

• The CHIPS Act invests in microchip production to make America more competitive with China and reduce our reliance on foreign sources for a vital component used by the defense industry. T

That’s not “a pretty good job.” That’s doing more with less than any Democrat in this or the last century. Some more metrics are below.

DO YOUR HOMEWORK. DO YOUR JOB. AND STOP ARMING THE ENEMY.

Michael

Michael K. Cantwell

Editor, The Delray Democrat

Delray Beach, FL

(Reprinted with permission of the author)