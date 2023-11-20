THE ARC OF WESTCHESTER ANNOUNCES NEW LEADER

Dear Friends, The Arc is thrilled to announce that Katherine (Katy) Neas has been selected as our new CEO after an extensive national search! With over 35 years of disability policy and advocacy experience, Katy is a passionate leader with deep knowledge and connections in disability rights. She joins us from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, where she oversaw key programs as Deputy Assistant Secretary. Previously, Katy served as Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for Easterseals and the American Physical Therapy Association, and Chair of the Consortium for Constituents with Disabilities (CCD). “Stepping into this role as CEO of The Arc feels like coming home,” said Katy Neas. “Throughout my career, I’ve been lucky to work arm-in-arm with fierce advocates and caring providers to drive progress. That open collaboration and trust is what makes The Arc so special—never losing sight that we do this WITH people with disabilities, not just FOR them. I’m in awe of The Arc’s profound legacy, from pioneering special education access to spearheading community living. Now, I’m honored to continue that legacy into the future, but we won’t rest on past wins. Together with families, self-advocates, and partners, we’ll build an even stronger organization to meet the challenges ahead. I can’t wait to listen and learn from every corner of this community and lead inclusively into the next era of success. The Arc’s brightest days lie ahead.” As Laura Kennedy, Board President for The Arc of the U.S. shares: “We are very excited to welcome Katy Neas as the next CEO of The Arc. She is well known as an ally and thought leader by government officials and legislators, nonprofit providers, self-advocates, parents, and executive staff across the country. She is the right person for our organization as we continue to work hard to help every person with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) be heard and have the opportunities to thrive.” Throughout the selection process, people with IDD, chapters of The Arc, and our partners were given a prominent voice in shaping this important decision. We couldn’t be more excited to have Katy’s passion, expertise, and vision leading us forward. Read the full announcement here. For people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The Arc promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout thei