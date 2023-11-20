HEARING CHALLENGES AT-LARGE REPRESENTATION IN MT. PLEASANT

CHALLENGE TO AT-LARGE VOTING –

PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT.

Mount Pleasant will hold a second Public Hearing at Town Hall on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM to consider a new method of electing its town council.

Five Hispanic Mount Pleasant residents brought the first-ever challenge under New York’s new Voting Rights Act (Election Law § 17-206) which I co-sponsored in the Assembly in 2022. They allege the present at-large voting system dilutes the voting strength of Hispanic voters and should be replaced.

Two experts hired by Mount Pleasant found the Town’s at-large system violates NYRA and the Town must act. The hearings are to determine what the action should be – council districts, cumulative voting, even-year elections, etc.