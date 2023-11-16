HOW TO RESERVE PARKING AT WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT PRIOR TO DEPARTURE TRAVELING OVER THANKSGIVING

Hits: 37

Reservations are NOT accepted over the phone. Customers must reserve via the website at:

https://www.westchestercountyairportparking.com/

This link is found from the County airport website by going to: Airport link at the bottom of “Departments” tab

– Departments

– Westchester County Airport (way bottom)

– Ground Transportation (left side bookmarks)

– Parking Areas (left side bookmarks)

– Only link there under “Airport Overflow Lot”

On-airport parking phone number for customer service (NOT reserving parking):

914-946-0843. Available 4:30am to last arriving flight (with enough time for customers to get through front of terminal).