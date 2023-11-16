HOW TO RESERVE PARKING AT WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT PRIOR TO DEPARTURE TRAVELING OVER THANKSGIVING

Hits: 37
Reservations are NOT accepted over the phone. Customers must reserve via the website at:
https://www.westchestercountyairportparking.com/
This link is found from the County airport website by going to: Airport link at the bottom of “Departments” tab
– Departments
– Westchester County Airport (way bottom)
– Ground Transportation (left side bookmarks)
– Parking Areas (left side bookmarks)
– Only link there under “Airport Overflow Lot”
On-airport parking phone number for customer service (NOT reserving parking):
914-946-0843. Available 4:30am to last arriving flight (with enough time for customers to get through front of terminal).