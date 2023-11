WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE FRIDAY NOV 3 REPORT WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS 7:30 EDT ON WPTV YOUR WHITE PLAINS TV STATION! CH 45 FIOS CH 76 OPTIM OR WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG====

Hits: 43

JOHN BAILEY ON THE VOTER’S JOB AND THE POLITICIAN’S RESPONSIBILITY

CHRISTOPHER GOMEZ ON THE GALLERIA WHAT’S NEXT

THREE FOR THE 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT– SHOCKER OF THE WEEK

OVERFLOWING WHITE PLAINS EMERGENCY ROOM PROMPTS BUILDIING EXPANDED FACILITY

COVID CASES DOWN 7 OF LAST 8 WEEKS. ON TRACK FOR LOWER COVID DECEMBER

JOHN BAILEY REVIEW: HOW INCOMPETENCE , GREED, EGOS, CORRUPTION ,  HOSPITALS

BUREAUCRACIES  KILLED THOUSANDS AND STILL HAVE NOT STOPPED COVID.

PLUS JANET LANGSAM OF ARTSWESTCHESTER ON THE ARTS ROLE IN THE COUNTY ECONOMY 

EARLY VOTING SURGE

AND HONORING COUNTY LEGISLATOR BEN BOYKIN

JOHN BAILEY AT LARGE

23 YEARS REPORTING THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK ON WPTV THE WHITE PLAINS TELEVISION STATION

EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK