WESTCHESTER DOWN 41%% IN COVID CASES COMPARED TO LAST OCTOBER. 7TH WEEK OF REDUCED CASES 7 IN LAST EIGHT.

WPCNR WESTCHESTER COVID SURVEILLANCE. Data from NY State Health Department. Observation and Analysis By John f. Bailey. November 2, 2023:

Westchester County has reduced the rate of covid spread 41% compared to last October.

Westchester new covid positives October 2 to October 29 were 2,687, (1,876 FEWER CASES) compared to 4,563 in October 2022.

This is a significant lowering of the disease spread from last October that set the stage for a rise in infections in November that produca reduction last rate of the disease spread which built in the month of November and generated 10,091 new covid cases in the county last December.

Last week October 22 to 28, Westchester reported 474 persons testing covid positive, 68 per day. Sunday the County recorded 39.

The County averaged 7.5 persons positive per 100,000 people, (Westchester has 1,004,000 population or 10.04 segments of 100,000) which computes to 75 new cases a day, and 527 for a week which works out to 2,108 over 4 weeks. The month October 2023 the figure is 2,687 indicating more persons were testing positive early this month when the average cases in Westchester averaged 10 new cases per day. This indicates to me that less people are getting sick the last two weeks than the first two weeks of October. That is a good trend.

The figures bear that out.

Oct 1 to 7: 887 positives

Oct 8-14: 697 positives

Oct 15-21: 629 positives

Oct 22-28: 474 positives

White Plains Hospital Medical Center last week reported 77 hospital beds occupied as of Oct.31 and of those 77, 32 were found positive for covid, or 41%, which is down from 57% positives a week ago.

The hospital according to Health Department data reported 87% of beds occupied, two weeks ago October 15.

The lowering positives figure (after admission) continues going down.

The 41% positive found in persons admitted to beds not for covid but found positive once admitted is the lowest percentage in a month..

From October 2 through October 31, White Plains Hospital Medical Center reported 319 admissions to hospital beds, and of those 200 tested positive with covid, a percentage of 63%. From October 24 through October 31, the hospital had a lower rate of “after admission covid positives:

Oct 20: 21 Admitted to beds, 10 found positive after admission

Oct 23: 21 Admitted to beds, 10 found positive after admission

Oct 24: 14 Admitted to beds, 4 found positive after admission

Oct 25: 12 Admitted to beds , 5 found positive after admission

Oct 26 14 Admitted to beds 4 found positive after admission

Oct 27 11 Admitted to beds 5 found positive after admission

Oct 30 12 Admitted to beds 7 found positive after admission

Oct 31 14 Admitted to beds 7 found positive after admission

Total 119 Admitted to beds 52 found positive after admission (43% )

In November last year Westchester reported 6,676 covid infections, compared to 4,563 covid cases in October. Because Westchester has lowered infections in October 2023 to 2,687 and with more persons scheduled to vaccinate with boosters at this time the November December social spread may by cut to 6,000 in December if the present lowering infections trends continue.

We’ll keep an eye on it for you