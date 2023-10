WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM THE OCT 27 REPORT ON THE DRAFT ONE WHITE PLAINS PLAN ON FIOS CH. 45 AND WP OPTIMUM CH. 76 & WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG THE WHITE PLAINS TV STATION!

Hits: 50

DRAFT ONEWHITEPLAINS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ARRIVES.

WE’LL TALK ABOUT IT! VIDEOS WITH THE MAYOR AND THE PLAN CONSULTANT

WHAT THE ONEWHITEPLAINS DRAFT PLAN PLANS FOR THE NEIGHBORHOODS

THE IMPLEMENTATION PROCESS. WHO MAKES THE FINAL DECISIONS AND WHEN

HERE THEY COME: THE CANDIDATES ARRIVE FOR LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FORUM

EXCLUSIVE WPCNR COVERAGE OF WEDNESDAY FORUM. WHO SAID WHAT WHAT THEY STAND FOR.

COVID INFECTIONS DOWN 66% FROM LAST OCTOBER’S PACE

WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 22 YEARS

“THE BIG MIKE”