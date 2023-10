TONIGHT, 8 PM ON “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD” MAJOR JEN OF THE WHITE PLAINS SALVATION ARMY ON THE HUNGER NEEDS IN WHITE PLAINS ON FIOS CH 45, OPTIMUM CH 76 IN WP AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 24

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS WHITE PLAINS MAJOR JEN HEAD OF SALVATION ARMY OF WHITE PLAINS AND JOHN VORPERIAN NEW CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF THE WHITE PLAINS SALVATION ARMY

ON THE RECORD NUMBER OF PERSONS ASKING FOR MEALS FROM THE SALVATION ARMY THIS YEAR

IMPACTS OF COVID AFTER 2020, THE START OF THE EPIDEMIC

THE NEEDY OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON COMING UP

HOW YOU CAN VOLUNTEER FOR THE SALVATION ARMY

NEW SERVICES OF THE SALVATION ARMY

NEW MUSIC FOR KIDS WITH THE SALVATION ARMY

ENGLISH INSTRUCTION

UPCOMING EVENTS.